2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has dumped parliamentary business to solidarize with some of its members being prosecuted for various offences.

The NDC MPs arrived at the decision to enable them to accompany and solidarize with two members of their caucus who are due in court today, July 6, 2023.

A statement signed by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza announced the decision to boycott “today’s sitting to enable Members to accompany and solidarize with two members of our Caucus, namely the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and MP for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.”

“The two are due to appear in court this morning in their respective ongoing prosecutions by the Attorney-General and the NPP Government. The Minority stands united with our colleagues, and as such will not be able to honour the business of the house today.”

The statement further added that the Minority caucus will in the next couple of days roll out a series of measures in a bid to pile pressure on the government to end the prosecution of their members.

“This is the beginning of a series of actions that the Caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda. We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer.”