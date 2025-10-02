3 hours ago

The Minority members on Parliament’s Committee on Communications and Information have issued a strong rebuttal to comments made by Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, over the ongoing standoff with satellite television service provider, DStv.

In a press statement dated October 1, 2025, the Minority Caucus accused, the Minister for Communication, Sam George of arrogance and inconsistency in his handling of the matter, following his interview on JoyNews where he dismissed concerns raised by the group.

Background to the Dispute

The impasse between Ghanaian subscribers and DStv’s South African management stems from long-standing complaints over high subscription fees.

For years, consumers and civil society groups have criticized DStv for imposing prices perceived as unfair compared to rates charged in other African countries.

Parliament’s Committee on Communications and Information has been at the center of this debate, with both Majority and Minority MPs pushing for accountability from the service provider.

About two months ago, Sam George publicly vowed to secure a significant reduction in subscription costs after meeting with DStv’s management.

At the time, he insisted that “no meeting will end without an agreed reduction in price,” dismissing DStv’s gesture of offering free upgrades to higher packages as inadequate.

However, the Minority members now argue that his tone and position have changed drastically, leading to questions about his credibility.

Minority’s Position

According to Matthew Nyindam, Ranking Member on the Committee, the Minority had formally requested a meeting with the Committee’s chairman to deliberate on the matter.

He emphasized that convening such meetings falls under the responsibility of the chairman, who is from the Majority side, and not individual members.

The Minority also set out two key demands:

1. Price Reduction Commitment: They insist the Minister for Communication should explain why the government has backtracked on its earlier demand for a price reduction of at least 30%, settling instead for free upgrades.

2. Accountability on Tax Revenue: They want the government to provide a detailed account of revenues collected from the GH¢10,000 levy imposed on DStv since its introduction.

A War of Words

The Minority statement also took issue with what they described as insults from Sam George, stating that they would not request an apology because “it is a trait too expensive for him to afford.”

Despite the heated exchanges, the Minority reiterated their commitment to their parliamentary duties, stressing that they remain dedicated, professional, and always ready to attend committee meetings when duly scheduled.