The Minority Caucus in Ghana’s Parliament is demanding an urgent ministerial briefing on the intensifying dispute between Engineers and Planners (E&P) and Azumah Resources Ghana Limited, warning that the row poses a serious threat to Ghana’s mineral governance framework, investor confidence, and the country’s economic stability.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, July 16, the Minority expressed grave concern about growing public perception of political interference, referencing the founder of E&P, Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.

“No discussion of this matter is complete without addressing the elephant in the room; the perception that E&P may be exercising undue political influence due to the Founder’s proximity to the political establishment,” the Caucus said.

They stressed that these concerns must be “properly and effectively managed” in the interest of national integrity, investor protection, and the credibility of Ghana’s mining sector.

Background to the Dispute

At the heart of the controversy is the ownership and operational control of the Black Volta gold concession in the Upper West Region—a site regarded as one of Ghana’s most promising gold prospects. Legal disputes, regulatory uncertainty, and media attention have heightened tensions between the two companies, with broader implications for mineral governance and private sector confidence.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reportedly initiated dialogue between the parties and suggested the formation of a mediation committee, but the Minority has cast doubt on the effectiveness of this move, given the continuing public uproar.

“If the Ministry has indeed engaged both Azumah and E&P in a bid to establish a mediation committee, then what occasioned the loud controversies that have gripped the nation’s attention in the last week?” the statement questioned.

Concerns Over Economic and Legal Impact

“This dispute has effectively frozen activity at one of the most promising gold deposits in the Upper West Region. At a time when the country is restructuring its debts, facing fiscal austerity and seeking new domestic growth poles, we cannot afford the paralysis of a major mining asset.”

“The spectacle of duelling concessionaires, litigation upon litigation, and now international arbitration undermines investor trust in Ghana’s legal and regulatory frameworks.”

The Minority highlighted the economic cost of the impasse, pointing to the halted operations at a time when Ghana is under fiscal pressure and actively seeking new sources of growth.They also flagged the reputational risk to Ghana’s investment climate, citing the involvement of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), which is reportedly linked to the financing of E&P.

Call for Ministerial Accountability

“We therefore call for an urgent engagement with the sector Minister… which may subsequently lead to an Article 103 inquiry by the Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, in cooperation with the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs.”

The Caucus is demanding that Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah appear before Parliament for a preliminary briefing, which could evolve into a formal parliamentary inquiry if the issues are not fully addressed.

Final Call to Action

“We must restore credibility to our mineral governance system. We must protect Ghana’s international standing. We must uphold the rule of law.”

The statement concluded with a firm reminder of what is at stake:This growing dispute is shaping up to be a test of government impartiality, regulatory strength, and Ghana’s commitment to investor protection in its extractive sector.