The Minority in Parliament has launched a scathing critique of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, accusing it of hypocrisy and inaction in addressing the ongoing illegal mining menace, popularly known as galamsey.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 23, and signed by the Ranking Member on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the caucus described the situation as a “full-blown national emergency”, alleging rampant complicity of government officials in perpetuating the crisis.

“The biggest betrayal is that this government, which campaigned on ending galamsey, has turned around to oversee its worst escalation. Galamsey is thriving right in the President’s hometown of Bole Bamboi, destroying water bodies like the Yonkamba stream,” the statement read.

Accusations of Inaction and Mismanagement

The Minority chastised the government for allocating GHS 50 million to combat illegal mining yet achieving “only token gestures with no real results.” They also alleged that seized excavators have mysteriously vanished, and district-level equipment is being redirected for illegal mining activities.

The statement further claimed that the government's Gold4Oil initiative—intended to stabilize fuel prices through gold barter—has instead become a catalyst for illegal mining rather than a deterrent.

Warning From Civil Society and Academia

Praise for Investigative Journalism

“The Ghanaian people deserve better than press releases and photo ops. They deserve clean water, preserved forests, good health, and effective leadership. If the NDC cannot deliver that, they have no business being in power,” the Minority concluded.

Backing their claims, the Minority referenced public concerns raised by groups such as the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), both of which have warned about the ecological destruction caused by illegal mining and have even threatened industrial action if concrete interventions are not implemented.The caucus also lauded journalists like Erastus Asare Donkor of the Multimedia Group for shedding light on the extent of the galamsey problem, while accusing the government of turning a blind eye to such evidence.This sharp critique signals increasing pressure on the government to adopt a more robust and transparent approach in dealing with the galamsey crisis, which continues to pose significant environmental, social, and public health risks.