36 minutes ago

Parliament is once again the scene of heated debate as the Minority Caucus raises red flags over the government’s decision to channel 20% of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) into a newly proposed initiative, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, popularly dubbed the MahamaCares Programme.

The move, according to the opposition, threatens the very foundation of the country’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and could politicize the delivery of critical healthcare services.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill, 2025 — which is currently before Parliament under a certificate of urgency — aims to create a dedicated fund to support the treatment of chronic and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, stroke, and diabetes.

The initiative is being touted by the Mahama-led administration as a flagship social intervention programme to close the healthcare financing gap for specialised treatment.

But the Minority, led by Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Health Committee, insists that while the objective may be noble, the approach is fundamentally flawed.

Dr. Afriyie and his colleagues argue that drawing 20% of the NHIF — the main source of financing for Ghana’s broader national health insurance programme — to support MahamaCares will severely undermine the NHIS’s operations and sustainability.

“This is not about opposing healthcare support for vulnerable patients,” Dr. Afriyie clarified. “It’s about safeguarding the future of a scheme that provides primary healthcare for millions of Ghanaians. You cannot rob Peter to pay Paul.”

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which manages the NHIS, currently grapples with funding delays and arrears to healthcare providers.

Critics say diverting funds from NHIF to another scheme, no matter how well-intentioned, could cripple the NHIA’s capacity to pay claims, manage coverage, and sustain trust in the national insurance system.

In addition to financial concerns, the Minority has taken issue with the political branding of the new initiative.

Labeling it “MahamaCares,” they argue, risks turning a potentially life-saving national programme into a partisan symbol — something that could erode bipartisan support and complicate implementation should political power shift again in future elections.

The Minority is calling for a thorough stakeholder consultation, a neutral name for the fund, and the establishment of an independent revenue stream to finance it — separate from the NHIF — such as a health levy or special taxation model similar to what funds the GETFund or Road Fund.

In response, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, pushed back on the Minority’s claims, saying the concerns are exaggerated and politically motivated.

However, healthcare experts and civil society groups have called for transparency and caution.

Some warn that rushing the bill through Parliament under a certificate of urgency without broader stakeholder input could lead to unforeseen legal and administrative challenges.

As Parliament deliberates the bill, the future of both the NHIS and the MahamaCares programme hangs in the balance.

While the government argues it is expanding access to critical care, the opposition warns that the path being taken could destabilize one of Ghana’s most vital public health systems.

The coming days are expected to see intense lobbying and political manoeuvring as both sides brace for a showdown over the future of healthcare financing in Ghana.