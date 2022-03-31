4 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has expressed disappointment with the Clerk of Parliament accusing him of omitting the names of some NDC Members of Parliament in the Votes and Proceedings of the House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

According to the group, the Clerk also failed to record a walkout by the Minority ahead of the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka, cautioned the Clerk’s team to discharge their duties devoid of partisanship.

“I can say on record that, except for Hon. James Quayson, MP for Assin North, every single member on our side was in the house. [All the other members claimed to be absent] were in this house” he said.

He further described it as an “unforgivable error” and “a deliberate mistake” the omission of the walkout staged by the Minority in the official parliamentary document.

“With the greatest of respect to our Clerks, it is true that people react to their party affiliations, but what we expect from them is fairness and accurate reporting. This partisan behavior, we will not tolerate. Their action was deliberate and intended for a purpose, and unfortunately, that purpose has been achieved.”

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, described the comments by the Minority against the Clerk of Parliament as unfair and called for the submission to be expunged from the records of the house.

“What I disagree with is the argument that the Clerk and the Clerk attendants are being partisan. That statement coming from a leader of this house is not acceptable. The Clerk cannot be heard and respond on the floor, so I think that the issue should be addressed by all. This is not a matter we should split hairs on. I think that this is a matter we must sit in conclave to resolve. This part of the submission that accuses the clerk must be expunged from the records” he suggested.

Source: citifmonline