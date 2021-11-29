1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament has outlined 5 conditions under which it will approve the 2022 Budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minority stressed that until government includes, reviews and withdraws certain policies and initiatives in the 2022 Budget, it will not approve the financial estimates.

The Minority wants government to withdraw the Agyapa deal and suspend the proposed 1.75% e-levy. The Minority has also advocated for a proper reconstruction of paragraph 829 of the Aker Energy deal relating to GNPC’s acquisition of stake from Aker Energy and AGM Petroleum.

In addition to these, the Minority wants government to review the benchmark value for imports as well as provide for the Keta tidal waves disaster.

The Minority further noted that, “Parliament has duly rejected the 2022 Budget. Until and unless the Government removes the draconian taxes contained in the rejected budget, the NDC Members of Parliament remain unable to support such policies.”

On Friday, November 26, Parliament rejected the 2022 Budget following a series of heated exchanges between members of the Minority and Majority Caucuses.

The Majority, led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu staged a walkout after alleging ‘bias’ and ‘disrespect’ on the path of the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin.

Proceedings however continued unabated, following which the Minority threw out the Budget, with 137 of its members, present and voting. The Majority subsequently reacted, describing the Minority’s decision as ‘unconstitutional’.

But in the statement by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddirisu on November 28, he refuted the claims of unconstitutionality, describing their colleagues in the Majority as “irresponsible”; urging them to accept the rejection of the 2022 Budget in good fate.

“The Minority wishes to strongly advise the Majority Leader and Government to accept defeat, acknowledge the rejection of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Parliament and focus on discussions on how to save the country from an imminent economic crisis”, the statement said.

“We hope the NPP government will do what is right and proper when considering a revised budget. The NPP Government should critically take on board the view of the Minority and sentiments of the Ghanaian populace and bring a Budget that is acceptable and address the issues of the general public”, the Minority concluded.

Source: Myjoyonline.com