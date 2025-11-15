1 hour ago

The Minority Caucus is casting doubt on the effectiveness of the government’s currency stabilization efforts, arguing that the cedi’s performance has not matched expectations despite substantial interventions by the Bank of Ghana.

Their concerns follow the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement, themed “Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation,” during which Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced a number of key reforms, including the abolition of the COVID‐19 levy, an infrastructure-driven “Big Push,” and inflation projected to decline further in 2026.

Addressing journalists after the budget presentation, former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam criticised the government’s management of the local currency, stating that the cedi should have performed far better given the scale of central bank intervention.

“We expected the cedi to at least trade at GH¢8 per $1, considering the heavy intervention from the BoG,” Dr. Adam said.

He argued that despite the government’s claims of macroeconomic stability, the cedi’s relative stability has been artificially propped up through billions of dollars in foreign exchange support, rather than driven by improvements in productivity or export earnings.

The Minority warned that such short-term measures mask deeper structural issues in the economy, including weak export capacity and limited foreign exchange inflows. These underlying challenges, they stressed, leave the country exposed to future volatility, despite the positive signals highlighted in the budget.

They maintained that real economic resilience will require broad-based reforms, not just temporary measures that give the appearance of stability.