1 hour ago

The Minority in Parliament says its absence from Parliament is not hampering the house from conducting business activities.

The group says, although it abandons business activities in the chamber to solidarise with its colleagues facing prosecution at the court, the Majority caucus with its 137 numbers could form a quorum to conduct business.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza urged the majority caucus to desist from blaming the inability of the house to conduct parliamentary business on the NDC legislators’ boycott.

“The number of colleagues in the chamber yesterday was 75 which went short of the number we needed to do business. But I was surprised yesterday that the Majority Chief Whip was making public pronouncements with the effect that the absence of myself and colleagues was hampering parliamentary business and so many comments.”

“You know that, at your back, many colleagues are currently out there campaigning. In fact, one person who is a key person to solve our problems today is Bawumia he is not at the office. What has the absence of Minority members who actually said we were not coming to work yesterday got to do with the reason why your number could not be up to the required number? So the problem is yourselves, if you produce your 138 members tomorrow morning, we shall provide our 137 members tomorrow morning,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor raised concerns about the lack of quorum to conduct business for today and called for adjournment.

Source: citifmonline