3 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has formally requested a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama to present a petition addressing what it describes as “issues of great public concern.”

The request, made in a letter signed by Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, was submitted to the Presidency on Thursday, July 17. The caucus is seeking to present the petition in person at the Jubilee House on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

“I write on behalf of Members of the Minority Caucus to respectfully inform you that we have scheduled a formal petition to be presented to Your Excellency at the Jubilee House on Thursday, 24th July."

“The petition outlines critical issues of public concern that require your fair-minded leadership and decisive action to resolve," the letter stated.

While the specific contents of the petition have not been disclosed, the letter suggests growing dissatisfaction within the Minority over recent national developments.

In closing, Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence that President Mahama would be receptive to the concerns raised and engage with them constructively.