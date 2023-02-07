4 hours ago

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah is impressed with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) way of handling issues within their party.

He was commenting on the NDC’s Council of Elders's step-in to resolve the impasse over the appointment of a new leadership of the minority caucus.

Over the past several days, the Council of Elders of the NDC has been holding a series of meetings on a petition submitted by a group of NDC Members of Parliament on the changes to the party’s Parliamentary leadership announced earlier by the party Leadership.

“The Council approached the engagements conscious of the need for an early resolution which will be in the best interest of the party and mindful of the imperatives of unity and cohesion at a time Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to rescue the country from the dismal state of affairs which has been the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government,” the party said in a statement.

However, Dr Kobby Mensah said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that the approach is “commendable”.

To him, a united NDC front might win the next election.

