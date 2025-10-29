14 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion requesting the suspension of all proceedings on the nomination of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice until all pending legal cases concerning the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo are resolved.

Citing Articles 110(1), 125–127, 144(1) and 146 of the 1992 Constitution alongside relevant Parliamentary Standing Orders, the Minority urged that the Appointments Committee’s vetting and any plenary debate or approval processes be suspended.

The motion references multiple ongoing cases, including an ECOWAS Court suit (No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25) and other applications before the Supreme Court and High Court, all directly related to Justice Torkornoo’s removal.

The motion also calls for the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, to appear before Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on the status of all related litigation. The Minority wants details on the identity and status of the suits, any interim or conservatory orders granted, the reliefs sought, and the implications for the office of the Chief Justice.

Additionally, the motion seeks clarification on Ghana’s obligations under regional treaties relevant to the ECOWAS Court proceedings and requests the government’s assessment of the potential legal and constitutional consequences of proceeding with Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s appointment while the cases remain pending.

The motion follows the announcement of the vetting of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama after the removal of Chief Justice Torkornoo.