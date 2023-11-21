45 minutes ago

In a sharp critique of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s comments on the 24-hour economy policy, the Minority in Parliament has questioned the Vice President’s economic credentials and challenged his claims about the policy’s implementation.

Dr Bawumia on Monday, November 20, dismissed former President John Dramani Mahama’s understanding of the 24-hour economy policy, asserting that it was already being implemented in Ghana through the extended operations of hospitals, fuel companies, and some chop bars (food restaurants).

In response, the Minority, on Tuesday, November 21, during debates on the 2024 Budget, took aim at Dr. Bawumia’s economic record, pointing out that Ghana’s economy was “ailing” despite his extensive experience as an economist.

Isaac Adongo, Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, questioned Dr. Bawumia’s ability to understand the 24-hour economy concept, given the dismal state of the economy under his watch.

He sarcastically remarked, “Mr. Speaker, with all due respect, Dr. Bawumia… after almost 30 years of experience in economics, this is the economy he has left us.”

Mr. Adongo further challenged Dr. Bawumia’s assertion that the 24-hour economy policy was already being implemented.

He argued that merely extending the operational hours of certain establishments did not constitute a true 24-hour economy, which he described as a complex concept requiring broader structural and cultural changes.