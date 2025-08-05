2 hours ago

Ghana’s Minority in Parliament has fiercely criticized the government’s newly announced cocoa producer price of GH₵3,228.75 per bag, describing it as a “stab in the back” of hardworking cocoa farmers and a dangerous blow to the country’s cocoa sector.

The new price—equivalent to GH₵51,660 per tonne—represents a 62.58% increase from the previous US$3,100 to US$5,040 per tonne.

The rate was approved by the Producer Price Review Committee, chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and is expected to take effect Thursday, August 7, 2025.

However, members of the Minority say the figure is “ridiculous, unfair, and completely unacceptable,” especially when weighed against the global market price surge and the economic challenges faced by farmers.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, August 5, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Food and Agriculture Committee, Dr. Isaac Yaw Opoku, rejected the price as inadequate and disrespectful to the toil of cocoa farmers.

“This new farm gate price is laughable, comical, absurd, and shameful,” he said. “It is a betrayal and a clear sign that this government does not value our farmers. Cocoa farmers deserve far better.”

He warned that the low pricing risks driving farmers away from cocoa cultivation altogether, potentially pushing them into the hands of illegal mining operators—an already dire national concern.

“The temptation to lease cocoa farms to galamsey operators is real, and if this pricing continues, many farmers will walk away,” Dr. Opoku cautioned. “We risk collapsing our cocoa sector if we don’t act now.”

Calling the pricing decision “sakawa economics,” the Minority has demanded an immediate review to offer a fairer, more motivating rate that reflects the contributions of farmers to Ghana’s economy.

“Cocoa farmers matter. They are the backbone of this nation’s agricultural exports. The government must return to the table and present a realistic, respectful offer,” he added.