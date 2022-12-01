2 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has threatened to resist the approval of budget estimates for ministers that fail to move the motion themselves in the House.

The Minority complained of the ministers of the various ministries not taking the business of the House seriously and warned that going forward, they will resist the approval of any estimates coming from ministers who absent themselves from such exercise.

Parliament is expected to conclude a debate on the 2023 Budget Statement presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta next week and subsequent approval of the Appropriation Bill.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu cautioned ministers to be available in the House for the approval of their budgets.

“When we get to the approval of budget estimates and ministers don’t appear in person in Parliament by themselves, we will not support the approval of the budget allocations to those ministries.

“Ministers must take this House very seriously, and only ministers so appointed by the President to oversee the sectors of those ministries must rise from their seats to move motions to ask for budget allocations and approval by this House. Failure to do so will mean that we will stump down a number of those motions.”

He further warned that: “we will hold this Government accountable, and we intend to strengthen oversight, and it begins with this our decision. If ministers don’t appear in person to move motions for budget allocations, then they should expect the fiercest resistance from this side of the House.”

The group also called for the timely debate of the censure motion against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta since it was not captured in the Business Statement for the ensuing week.

“On the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, the words in Article 82 do not give Parliament perpetuity to discuss the matter, we are within defined time limits to consider the motion and take decisions as appropriate so whatever committee has been set up, we need to bring closure to it.”

Source: citifmonline