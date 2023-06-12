23 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament wants the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to brief Parliament on Ghana’s bailout programme from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana received $600 million from the IMF on May 19, 2023, as the first tranche of a $3 billion three-year extended credit facility to revive its ailing economy.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said, Ofori-Atta who is expected in Parliament on Wednesday to answer outstanding questions should be asked to brief the House on the IMF deal.

“Mr. Speaker, I note that the Minister for Finance has been programmed to answer questions in the ensuing week, specifically on Wednesday. On Tuesday, I did make an application with the Majority Leader for the appearance of the Finance Minister who said it will be considered which is a briefing on the IMF programme. I would have thought that since the Finance Minister is available next week to answer questions, is it not possible to take full advantage of his presence and have him brief the House on the IMF programme”.

“I just want to know if the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader has considered that or will consider that?”

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part, assured of efforts to liaise with the Minister on the concern.

“It is a legitimate concern and I will do my best, but I can only act based on the Speaker’s direction and the Speaker did not direct and so that request is in limbo.

“But I certainly had some engagements with the Finance Minister this evening and if it works, it will be helpful to us, so I will touch base with him and ferry the concerns of the House to him if it will be possible on Wednesday, it will be a good day.”

Source: citifmonline