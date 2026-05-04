Minority warns against politicization of Bank of Ghana

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 4, 2026

The minority in Parliament has cautioned the Bank of Ghana against what it describes as the growing politicization of the central bank, warning that such actions could undermine its operational independence and credibility.

The concern follows an incident in Parliament where members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including some non-MPs, held a press conference within the precincts of the legislature to address the bank’s audited accounts.

Addressing the media on Sunday May 3, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, described the move as irregular and inappropriate, warning that political interference in the affairs of the central bank could set a dangerous precedent.

He urged the governor, the board and government officials to take the matter seriously, insisting that the Bank of Ghana must remain insulated from partisan influence.

“The governor, the board and the government should take note that this politicisation of the central bank will create issues for the operational independence and credibility of the bank going forward. This must stop.

“Mr Governor, if you allow the NDC party to dictate to you how to comply with the law, you will set a precedent that will collapse the operational independence of the bank. The bank is not a political party,” he stated.

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