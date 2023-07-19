39 minutes ago

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Denis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development at the Presidency, has been appointed as the spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia's campaign.

He is expected to be working together with Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson of the Vice President, and Yaw Adomako Baafi, former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as Nana Akomea heads as the Director of Communications.

According to sources, Miracles Aboagye's appointment became necessary following his commitment to the party, speaking on facts and issues, as well as propagating the works of the Vice President.

Aside from being a frontline member of the NPP's communication machinery, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has on several occasions stood behind the Vice President, defending him as the only candidate who can beat NDC's John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 polls.

To Dennis Miracles, there is no other candidate apart from Dr. Bawumia to go head-to-head with John Mahama in the 2024 elections.

His position is that the Vice President has proven beyond doubt that he has the gravitas to beat Ex-President John Mahama who is leading the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

About Denis Miracles Aboagye

Mr. Denis Aboagye is a chartered marketer with a postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and an MBA in Marketing from the Central University Graduate School of Business.

He has 10 years of experience within the sales and marketing industry with exposure in fast-moving consumer goods and financial services.

He has professional experience in a variety of roles within the pensions industry, having worked with Enterprise Trustees Ltd and as a member of the Enterprise Group, starting as a client relations executive, earning promotion to client relationship manager, and finally serving as a unit head in charge of client relations.

Before he joined Enterprise, Aboagye was the Eastern Regional Director of Youth Enterprises and Skills Development Centre (YESDEC), a World Bank-funded project promoting job creation. He has particular interests in business development, sales management, and brand positioning.

Aboagye also has an unblemished track record from his days in student politics at the University of Ghana, Legon, where he held various leadership positions, ranging from head of Akuafo JCR and a member of UG SRC Elections Committee.

He set up the first-ever youth wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region.