Miracles Aboagye freed after meeting EOCO bail conditions

Former Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) communicator, Dennis “Miracles” Aboagye, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after successfully meeting the stringent GH¢50 million bail conditions imposed on him in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of approximately GH¢55 million in public funds.

His release on Tuesday evening brings a temporary end to nearly three days in EOCO custody following his arrest at the Kotoka International Airport upon his return to Ghana.

Videos circulating on social media showed the former Bawumia campaign spokesperson, handcuffed and escorted by EOCO officers out of the agency’s headquarters before being received by members of his legal team, party officials and supporters.

The release comes barely 24 hours after EOCO granted Aboagye bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with three sureties, two of whom were required to justify the bond with landed property.

The conditions immediately generated nationwide public debate, with legal practitioners, politicians and governance experts expressing differing views over whether the bail conditions were proportionate to the allegations under investigation.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye served as Executive Secretary of the IMCCoD until February 2, 2025, when he officially handed over the Secretariat to his successor, Dr. Dominic Gameli Hoedoafia, who formally assumed office on February 17, 2025.

Following his appointment, Dr. Hoedoafia commissioned a comprehensive forensic audit into the financial administration of the Secretariat covering the period from August 1, 2022, to February 2, 2025, during which Dennis Aboagye served as Executive Secretary.

According to EOCO, the forensic audit uncovered alleged financial and procurement irregularities, prompting the current Executive Secretary to petition the anti-graft agency for investigations.

EOCO disclosed that investigations centre on allegations involving approximately GH¢55 million, with Aboagye and the Secretariat’s former accountant, Gerald Appiah, being investigated for alleged offences including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, dissipation of public funds, money laundering, defrauding by false pretences and other related financial crimes.

The anti-corruption agency has also revealed that Gerald Appiah has already begun refunding portions of funds linked to the investigation. However, EOCO stressed that those repayments neither conclude the investigations nor absolve any suspect of potential criminal liability.

The arrest itself has generated considerable political controversy.

Aboagye was arrested by officers of the Ghana Immigration Service acting on an EOCO stop-travel directive immediately after arriving at the Accra International Airport on Saturday, July 12, following a brief trip outside Ghana.

His arrest occurred only hours after he had publicly declared his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, a development that fuelled political debate over the timing of the operation.

EOCO later confirmed that a stop-travel order had been issued against him about a week before his return to Ghana.

The NPP has consistently maintained that Dennis Aboagye had fully cooperated with investigators long before his arrest.

According to party officials, the former Executive Secretary responded to all audit queries submitted to him in November 2025 by the new IMCCoD administration within one week.

They further state that he voluntarily honoured an invitation to EOCO headquarters on February 28, 2026, where he spent less than an hour assisting investigators before leaving after being informed he would be contacted again if additional clarification became necessary.

Party leaders argue that throughout that engagement, he was never informed that he was suspected of any criminal wrongdoing or that he had allegedly acted in collusion with the Secretariat’s accountant.

Following his release, the opposition NPP renewed its criticism of both the arrest and the bail conditions imposed by EOCO.

The party’s leadership, including General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, has repeatedly stated that the NPP is not opposed to legitimate investigations into allegations of financial misconduct involving public officials.

However, they insist that once investigators believe sufficient evidence exists, suspects should be formally charged before a competent court instead of being subjected to what they describe as punitive bail conditions.

The party has also questioned the necessity of arresting Aboagye at the airport despite what it describes as his consistent cooperation with investigators over several months.

The bail conditions have equally attracted reactions from legal commentators and politicians.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recently remarked that bail should never be weaponised as a form of pre-trial punishment, while some legal practitioners have argued that suspects who consider bail conditions excessive have the right to apply to the courts for a variation of those conditions.

EOCO has, however, defended its actions, maintaining that investigations remain ongoing and that the agency will continue to conduct the probe professionally, impartially and strictly in accordance with Ghanaian law while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons involved.

Although Dennis Miracles Aboagye has now regained his freedom after satisfying the bail requirements, the criminal investigations into the alleged GH¢55 million financial irregularities remain active, with investigators expected to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to formally charge the former IMCCoD Executive Secretary and any other persons implicated in the forensic audit.