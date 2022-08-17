1 hour ago

Twenty-two-year-old teacher, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, is the proud winner of the 2022 edition of the Miss Ghana pageant.

She was crowned early Monday morning after a long night following the late start of the pageant Sunday night due to a heavy downpour.

Miss Ghana 2022 was held by Exclusive Events Ghana at the Avenue Event Centre by Unique Floral, East Airport, Accra. It was attended by a large number of beauty audiences.

Miriam beat several other contestants to emerge as the ultimate winner. She is hopeful to make history by bringing home the ﬁrst ever Miss World crown. According to her, she is passionate about the aged and she would be working with the Miss Ghana Foundation to support the aged who are suffering from various sicknesses.

Miriam faced huge competition from a 19-year-old first-year student of University of Ghana, Rocklyn Elinam Krampah, who has been adjudged the first runner-up and 27-year-old University of Ghana graduate Irene Venessa Vifah, who also won the second runner-up position.

The Sunday event had great performances from Okyeame Kwame and other young acts such as Zakia Kunge and Shugalord. It attracted several showbiz personalities including Beverly Afaglo, Kobby Maxwell, Ignace Hego of 4SYT TV, and Akumaa Mama Zimbi, who was one of the judges of the evening.

The rest of the judges include the CEO of Exclusive Events Ghana, Inna Patty; Businessman & Philanthropist, Prince Etornam Attipoe; CEO of Kri8 Concept, Stephen Ato Kwabena Forson; Deputy Q&A Manager at US FDA, Sandy Honny; and Entrepreneur Prosper Ashiquaye Doku.

This year’s event is Miss Ghana 65 years on, and it was under the theme: “Evolution of Beauty & A Life-Changing Experience.” The pageant was supported by Tang Palace Hotel, ATL, Bel Aqua, Bel Beverages, City Escape Hotels, Eye360 Security, HB Elegance, Breakfast to Breakfast, Frankie’s Foods, Pippa’s Health Centre, Cookers Delight Eatery & Pub, and Food Hamper GH among others.

It was also supported by media platforms such as DGN, E.tv Ghana, UTV, Katanka TV, Citi TV, GTV, HSTV, Asaase Radio, Happy FM, Class FM, Accra FM, YFM, Citi FM, Guide Radio, Peace FM, Neat FM, Okay FM and Daily Guide among others.

Miss Ghana 2022 was hosted by Edem Smith, Ato Turkson and Precious Bonsu.