6 hours ago

In a closely contested Ga-Mashie derby, Salifu Ibrahim and Enoch Asubonteng failed to convert crucial opportunities in the first half, resulting in a goalless draw between Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Hearts of Oak showcased a superior performance in the opening half at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, seeking their second away win of the season after a late draw against Nations FC.

Despite their dominance, both Salifu Ibrahim and Asubonteng missed golden chances, leaving the Phobians frustrated at halftime.

Salifu Ibrahim's early effort rattled the crossbar, setting the tone for a game filled with missed opportunities. Asubonteng, too, squandered a close-range chance, adding to Hearts of Oak's woes.

The second half witnessed fewer chances as Hearts of Oak maintained their dominance but struggled to break the deadlock.

Accra Great Olympics displayed a solid defense, thwarting their opponents' efforts. Although Hearts of Oak found ways to breach the backline, they faltered in converting the chances that came their way.

The draw sees Hearts of Oak securing the 10th position, while Accra Great Olympics settle in the 11th spot.

The Ga-Mashie derby lived up to its intensity, with both teams showcasing resilience, albeit without finding the back of the net.