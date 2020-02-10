33 minutes ago

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has asked critics of Prof Frimpong-Boateng to back off until he's proven guilty.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been asking for the head of the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng after some excavators got missing and subsequently a leaked video.

In the video, Horace Ekow Ewusi, the NPP former Vice Chairman of the Agona West Constituency, is heard discussing with Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, how they can engage with some party folks on some mining concessions in order to raise money from the activity to support the party.

Ekow Ewusi, allegedly said he went to the Minister’s office with John Boadu with a request to mining so that the proceeds would be used to support the NPP.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi insists Prof Frimpong-Boateng should be relieved of his post.

However, since no investigation has proved him guilty, Kwesi Pratt says he will give the renowned surgeon the benefit of the doubt.

“I have worked with him and I know he is not a bad person and I will not follow these rumours and speak against such a person. However, if investigations prove otherwise, that’s a different matter, but for now, I am ready to give him the benefit of the doubt and that is what we should all do . . . everything should not be about political gain," he opined on Peace FM’s morning show 'Kokrokoo’.