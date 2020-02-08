40 minutes ago

A legal practitioner, Bobby Banson believes the scandal surrounding the missing of about 500 excavators from illegal miners has exposed the president’s nakedness.

Speaking on TV3’s news analysis programme, The Key Points, on Saturday, he said it was “obvious” the president was “let down” by his appointees in the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

At least six persons have been arrested and being investigated by the police CID following a complaint lodged by the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng. The minister who is the chairman of the anti-galamsey taskforce has also asked that a named journalist is investigated for allegedly using his bank account as a conduit in the “unlawful” sale of the excavators.

President Nana Akufo-Addo less than a year in office reconstituted the anti-galamsey taskforce with its secretariat being at the office of the president.

It however appears gains made by the taskforce are being eroded after certain elements within the taskforce were accused of being embroiled in some criminal acts such as accepting bribes and selling off seized items such as excavators.

“This is the scenario where I would say, with all due respect, the king is naked,” Mr. Banson posited, “The king is naked because those around him that he trusted to do what ought to be done have let him down big time.”

Convinced that the government, like any other government, is committed to the fight against galamsey, he is demanding action against persons involved in the scandal.

At an event after commissioning the taskforce with his blessings and support, President Akufo-Addo said he was putting his presidency on the line.

“We have a president who put his presidency on the line, this shows the level of commitment he had to fight the menace…

“I would be surprised if by the end of the month, we don’t see any action,” he asserted.

The legal practitioner wants Ghanaians to “have a second look” at the whole fight against galamsey if the president does not sack the sector minister and others involved.

“I would be surprised if Prof. Frimpong Boateng will still remain at post after everything goes down. I think they have let the president down, they have let the people of Ghana down, and I think they should be ashamed of themselves.”

