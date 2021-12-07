2 hours ago

The search for a missing seven-year-old girl has come to a painful end as her lifeless body has been discovered.

Social media was flooded with the photo of Demilade Fadare from Ekiti State, Nigeria, after she went missing on December 6.

According to reports, she was last seen wearing an ankara and a yellow beret around 9:00 am when she was sent on an errand by her mother.

An on-ground search was launched in her neighborhood, as well as an online appeal for any information linking to her disappearance.

However, almost a week later, Demilade has been found dead, dismembered and kept inside a cooler.

Per updates given on her case, she was found in a house belonging to a pastor not far from her residence, after a second intense search was launched.

It is said that she had been stabbed multiple times and her mutilated body parts were hidden in the cooler.

The said pastor is currently at large, leaving irate residents to take the law into their own hands to destroy the building