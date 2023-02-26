39 minutes ago

The Police have found Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023.

The officer was found by the police in the Central Region.

He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Saturday asked the general public to help in locating the whereabouts of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations who had not been seen since Thursday, February 23.

GAF in a statement signed by Brigadier General Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Affairs, disclosed that Lt Col Peter Amoah was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripes.

Source: citifmonline