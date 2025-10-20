4 hours ago

Members of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) have urged the government to introduce targeted security measures before they can fully participate in the proposed 24-hour economy initiative.

The call was made during the National Leadership and Strategy Summit of the Association, held in Accra on September 19, which brought together stakeholders from the mobile money and fintech sectors to address key operational challenges — particularly issues of security and infrastructure.

According to the Association, mobile money agents continue to face increasing attacks from armed robbers, with at least five fatalities recorded this year alone. However, the group believes the actual number of incidents is much higher nationwide.

General Secretary of MMAAG, Evans Otumfuor, described the security situation as alarming, recounting multiple robbery incidents targeting agents across several regions.

“I was just getting a briefing from the Obuasi District Chairman, and he said he has personally suffered three robberies. In Obuasi alone, there have been over 20 attacks on mobile money agents,” Mr. Otumfuor revealed.

“Nationally, from the start of the year, we’ve seen tragic cases — people losing their lives in Ashanti, Greater Accra, Upper East, and Upper West regions. We’re recording over 200 robbery incidents as we speak.”

He stressed that while the government’s 24-hour economy policy seeks to boost productivity and job creation, the safety of mobile money agents must be treated as a “non-negotiable prerequisite.”

“For mobile money agents to participate in the 24-hour economy, there must be targeted security for our businesses. Otherwise, we’ll simply be extending the same risks we face during the day into the night,” he cautioned.

The summit also spotlighted persistent infrastructure challenges that affect service delivery, including unreliable network connectivity and frequent power outages.

President of the Ghana FinTech Association, Martin Awaga, underscored the need for greater investment in digital and physical infrastructure to support mobile money operations.

“Many agents operate in areas with poor network coverage — that’s an infrastructure issue. Frequent power cuts are another. Rising insecurity adds a further layer of risk,” he noted.

Stakeholders at the summit concluded that without improved security and infrastructure, many mobile money agents may be unable or unwilling to participate in the government’s 24-hour economy drive.

“If the right conditions are not created, agents will simply not take that risk,” Otumfuor emphasized.