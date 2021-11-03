3 hours ago

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has lamented some ugly incidents that have taken place with respect to the approval of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, MMDCEs, in parts of the country.

"The things we are seeing under Akufo-Addo are of a different level," he wrote in a Facebook comment.

The comment was made on a post by a Joy News journalist, Justice Baidoo, which read: "It looks like this round of MMDCE confirmations is the ugliest we've seen yet."

The approval of MMDCEs has been dogged by instances of corruption on one part and violence with the use of armed security officials in some areas.

The most recent incident was in Juaben where the President's nominee was captured on video demanding 5,000 cedis refund from Assembly Members after he was rejected for a second time.

He has subsequently been invited by the Special Prosecutor to help with investigations to the issues of corruption.

Analysts have criticized certain aspects of the MMDCE elections with the former ambassador and NPP founding member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe accusing the President of being lawless by presiding over the chaos.

Part of his opening comments at a press conference he called last week was as follows: "Before I begin, permit me to state without any fear of contradiction that, Akufo-Addo is the most lawless president Ghana has ever had and do not believe in the rule of law.

"This act of his in recent times has found its way into our local government system," he said.