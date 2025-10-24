3 hours ago

Ghana’s mobile money revolution has evolved from a bold experiment into the backbone of the nation’s financial system, with transactions soaring to GH¢3.02 trillion in 2024 and over 24 million active users. According to the Bank of Ghana (BoG), this transformation is reshaping how the country pays, saves, and conducts business.

Speaking at the opening of the MOBEX Africa Tech Expo and Innovation Conference 2025 in Accra, the Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, said mobile money now accounts for half of all formal payment flows—a remarkable leap from GH¢266 million in 2015.

She explained that Ghana’s payment landscape has evolved into a digital-first ecosystem connecting households, merchants, and small businesses across the country. The rise of regional systems like the Pan-African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS), she added, points to a future of inclusive and sovereign digital finance across Africa.

“PAPSS now links over 150 banks and several central banks. Plans are underway to establish an ‘African Currency Marketplace’ to settle transactions in local currencies and reduce dependence on foreign exchange,” she revealed.

Mrs. Asante-Asiedu noted that with billions flowing through electronic platforms, Ghana now possesses the infrastructure to deliver financial services at an unprecedented scale. However, she cautioned that sustaining this progress requires equal attention to security, trust, and inclusion, especially for women and rural communities who remain on the margins of the digital economy.

“According to the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, formal account ownership among women in Ghana has nearly doubled in the past decade, but usage remains uneven. Having an account is not the same as using it confidently, safely, and productively,” she said.

She emphasised that digital equity must be intentional, urging designers of financial technology solutions to prioritise accessibility for those outside the formal banking sector.

“Inclusion must move from slogan to reality. We must design for women, rural dwellers, and informal traders,” she stressed.

Delivering a keynote address on behalf of the BoG Governor, Asante-Asiedu outlined the central bank’s three-part agenda to strengthen Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem. The priorities include:



Enhancing instant payment systems and full wallet-bank interoperability.

Improving agent network quality and consumer protection mechanisms.

Ensuring policy stability, better data governance, and integration of digital IDs into public payment systems.

These measures, she said, will boost transparency, trust, and interoperability across the financial sector.

The Deputy Governor further urged banks and payment service providers to focus on accessibility over profit margins, stressing fair pricing, platform reliability, and stronger engagement with small and medium enterprises (SMEs). She also encouraged telecom operators and fintech firms to design user-friendly, multilingual services with fraud awareness features, and called on universities and development partners to invest in digital literacy programmes that foster behavioural change.

The 2025 MOBEX Africa Tech Expo and Innovation Conference, themed “Resetting Africa’s Digital Identity and Sovereignty,” convened policymakers, innovators, and investors to discuss Africa’s digital transformation agenda.

MOBEX Africa CEO, George Spencer Quaye, said the theme reflects the continent’s need to take ownership of its digital future.

“Africa has made great strides, but this is a moment to reclaim our digital momentum. We will no longer only adopt innovation—we will create and own it,” he declared.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the theme aligns with Africa’s pursuit of digital sovereignty.

“Sovereignty in the 21st century is not just about territory or politics—it’s about digital autonomy and the capacity to shape our own technological destiny,” he said.

He added that Ghana’s foreign policy is geared toward strategic, equitable partnerships that enhance technological capacity without creating new dependencies.

“We are building relationships that bring technology, investment, and expertise—while respecting African priorities and sovereignty,” he emphasised.

Kwesi Baiden Jr., Deputy CEO of Margins ID Group, concluded that unlocking Ghana’s digital identity infrastructure will require strong institutional coordination and consistent enforcement across the public sector.