According to the World Bank’s 2025 Global Findex Report, 22% of adults in Ghana now borrow from mobile money providers, a trend that has significantly contributed to the rise in formal borrowing in the country between 2021 and 2024. The report reveals that 74% of borrowers in Ghana are formal borrowers, marking notable progress in financial inclusion.

“In Ghana, the rise in borrowing through a mobile money account between 2021 and 2024 drove an overall increase in formal borrowing over that period,” the report stated.

Gender and Income Gaps Persist

While overall borrowing levels between men and women in Ghana, Kenya, and Uganda are similar, the report highlights gender-based differences in mobile money borrowing. In Ghana, women are 4 percentage points less likely than men to borrow via mobile money. The gap is even wider in Kenya (16 percentage points) and Uganda (13 percentage points).

There is also a clear income disparity, with adults in the poorest 40% of households significantly less likely to borrow via mobile money compared to those in the wealthiest 60%.

Digital Credit Beyond Mobile Money

For the first time, the Global Findex included data on other forms of digital credit—loans applied for and received via mobile phones outside of mobile money platforms or formal financial institutions.

While still relatively uncommon, the report notes that:



1% of adults in low- and middle-income economies borrowed only via mobile phone.



In Sub-Saharan Africa, 3% of adults reported borrowing this way.



The region includes all seven countries globally where at least 5% of adults borrowed exclusively via mobile phone.

Implications

However, due to the low usage and unclear sources of these digital loans, the World Bank does not classify this type of borrowing as formal.The findings underscore the increasing role of mobile money in driving financial inclusion in Ghana, while also highlighting the need for policies to bridge gender and income-related gaps in access to digital credit. As digital credit continues to evolve, its role in the financial ecosystem remains one to watch, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa.