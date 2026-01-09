2 days ago

A mobile money (MoMo) vendor residing at Torkoni/Blave in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region has reportedly committed suicide, leaving residents in shock and despair.

News of the incident broke around 1800 hours on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, also sold items such as toothpaste, sponges, and brushes at the Hohoe main lorry station.

Mr Derek Adzoe, Assembly Member for the Torkoni/Blave Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that sources confirmed the deceased was a MoMo vendor who was heard making phone calls earlier in the day.

He said the conversation suggested that someone was demanding money from the deceased, who explained that he would settle the amount via MoMo or electronic cash (e-cash).

Mr Adzoe added that sources revealed some individuals later visited the deceased’s house, knocked on his door, and threatened to report him to the police.

He said the deceased’s brother recounted that his sibling’s mood changed after receiving the calls, but did not disclose the issue.

According to Mr Adzoe, the brother left for town and, upon his return, found the door locked.

After several unsuccessful attempts to reach the deceased by phone, the door was forced open, and the deceased was found dead.

Mr Adzoe, who was present at the scene, said the police had conveyed the body to the morgue for further investigations.

