1 year ago

A mobile money (MoMo) vendor who was shot on Monday, February 12, at Walewale in the North East Region has been confirmed dead.

The victim, identified as Rabiu, succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him.

He was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The attack took place at a bustling bus station near the Nalerigu junction along the Tamale Bolga Road, at the heart of Walewale township.

Reports indicate that, about three gunmen arrived on motorbikes, causing panic with sporadic gunfire before targeting the young MoMo operator.

Tragically, Rabiu was not the only casualty; eight others in the vicinity sustained injuries during the ordeal.

Eyewitness testimonies paint a harrowing picture of the events, detailing the swift and ruthless nature of the attack.

Dr. Jabir Alhassan, a Specialist General Surgeon at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), provided insight into the condition of the victims admitted for treatment.

Among them was a six-year-old girl and three men, one of whom was the Momo vendor who was critically wounded.

Dr. Alhassan recounted the desperate attempts to save the MoMo vendor’s life, describing multiple stab and gunshot wounds, particularly to the abdomen.

“On Monday night, when they were referred from the Walewale Hospital, there were four patients who were allegedly attacked by armed robbers. Two of them were brought in critical condition. There were 3 men and a 6-year-old girl.

“One of the men, who is alleged to have been a momo vendor, was in critical condition. He had multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds, especially to the abdomen. We resuscitated and operated on him that same day. Unfortunately, he passed on shortly after the surgery,” he narrated.

In response to the alarming incident, North East Regional Minister Yidana Zakaria visited the victims at Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He revealed assurances from Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, who pledged to enhance security measures in the region to prevent future occurrences.

“I conveyed the gravity of the situation to the authorities, and the proactive response from the dynamic IGP was swift. Additional law enforcement personnel will be deployed to bolster security in the area. The Regional Security Council will convene an emergency meeting to address this urgent matter”.