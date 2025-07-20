6 hours ago

The Mobile Phone and Accessories Dealers Association of Ghana has voiced strong concerns over the increasing dominance of foreigners in the country’s retail sector, warning that the trend is threatening the livelihoods of local traders and undermining national security.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Chairman of the Association, Eric Gyamfi, said foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians and Chinese, have taken over large segments of the phone and accessories retail and repair markets—displacing Ghanaian dealers in the process.

“Our retail space has been overwhelmed. If you meet five thieves, four of them are foreigners,” he alleged, adding that the situation has become so dire that the Circle phone and accessories market has now been designated a ‘red zone’ by the police due to rising criminal activity.

Gyamfi lamented the unfair competition faced by local dealers, citing a common practice where Chinese wholesalers sell products to Ghanaian retailers at GHS10, only to later open their own retail shops and sell the same products at GHS9—undercutting their Ghanaian counterparts.

“This is destroying our businesses and draining our capital. We don’t hate anyone, but we insist that the laws must be enforced to prevent foreigners from engaging in retail and tabletop trading,” he stressed.

He also accused some foreign traders of importing substandard products and using unapproved routes to enter the country, contributing to the proliferation of inferior goods in the market.

Gyamfi appealed to government and enforcement agencies to urgently intervene, warning that failure to address the issue could compel the association to take matters into its own hands.

“We are seeking justice and calling on the government for support. If the authorities continue to turn a blind eye, we will be forced to ‘advise ourselves.’ We want these foreigners out of our markets,” he declared.

He reiterated that the association is not advocating xenophobia, but is simply demanding the enforcement of Ghana’s trade laws, which restrict foreigners from participating in the retail sector.

The Mobile Phone and Accessories Dealers Association is urging the relevant regulatory bodies to take immediate action to restore order and protect local businesses from what they describe as an escalating crisis.