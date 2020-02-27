1 hour ago

A model from Poland has gone blind after she got her eyes tattooed just so she could look like rap artiste Popek.

The model identified as Aleksandra Sadowska who requested for the white part of her eyes to be dyed black suffered “irreparable” damage to her right eye.

The tattooist is said to have used body ink for the procedure which is considered unsafe for the eye.

Aleksandra’s lawyers told local media: “There is clear evidence that the tattoo artist did not know how to perform such a delicate procedure.

“And yet he decided to perform it which led to this tragedy.”

The model added: “Unfortunately, for now doctors do not give me much optimism for improvement.

“The damage is too deep and extensive. I'm afraid I will be completely blind.”

Despite the harm done to her by the botched tattoo, the model refuses to allow it to hold her down.

She said: “I will not lock myself in the basement and get depressed.

“I have sadness behind me, but I live on".

Local media reports that the tattoo artist might face three years in prison for the damage done to the lady's eye.