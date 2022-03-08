3 hours ago

Lawrence Nana Asaimah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has likened Moesha’s recent outbursts on social media to ttpical Abena Korkor episodes.

Bulldog, who believes Moesha has not fully recovered from her mental distress, said the former model cum actor now behaves like Abena Korkor who also bombards social media with all sorts of claims when she reportedly suffers a relapse.

Earlier, ‘repented Moesha’ who recently returned from a hiatus stormed social media with a series of prophecies and malicious statements about some celebrities.

Her posts have been littered with wild and damning claims, particularly against Sandra Ankobiah whom she accused of sleeping with men for money.

Most well wishers, including Sandra Ankobiah, have since advised that Moesha takes a break from social media and seek medical help.

Bulldog in submissions made on the March 5, 2022, edition of UTV's United Showbiz programme, said he believed that just like former TV presenter and popular socialite, Abena Korkor, Moesha could also be suffering from bipolar disorder.

He said, probably, one of the signs of being mentally unstable is to make controversial statements and accuse people on social media, which Abena Korkor usually does.

“As for this issue, I don’t know what to say or do about it. I’m amazed at everything that has happened so far. Moesha behaves like Abena Korkor. Their situation is just the same. They both do the same things on social media, accusing people here and there. Before she came to find Christ, she had series of episodes. She had mental issues and even her family issued a press statement to that effect.

"We all saw how she was roaming around a block factory trying to commit suicide and all."

Bulldog, however, called on Ghanaians to pray for Moesha.

“I think we should pray for her just as we are praying for Russia and Ukraine.”

