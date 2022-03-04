3 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boudong, has shared a video of herself captured in full glee on social media, which has left fans wondering.

Although it is not clear what might have necessitated her joyful mood, the repented socialite was seen in a video, jamming to Obaapa Christy and Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wa ye wie’ while professing her love for God.

She shared the video on Instagram on March 4, 2022, with the caption, “God loves me sooooooo much and I will forever be grateful he saved me from my sins. This song is my favourite song for now.”

Moesha Boudong danced her heart out and two other unidentified young girls joined in the celebration.

Not too long ago, Moesha was asked to take a break after bombarding social media with some controversial revelations and prophecies.

Asides from her predictions about some Ghanaian celebrities including Mona4real, Maame Esi and so on, she also raised some serious allegations against celebrity lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah.

In a post shared on March 2, 2022, Moesha among other things alleged that Sandra Ankobiah sleeps with men for money and also claimed that her ex-boyfriend was jailed for peddling drugs.

She also predicted that popular comedian cum skit maker, Maame Esi, will become a great woman of God but her movie career will not flourish.

In Mona4reall’s case, Moesha prophesied that she will develop a huge fan base, greater than that of Shatta Wale’s.