4 hours ago

Mohamed Diomandé, a product of Ghana's esteemed Right to Dream Academy, has made the decision to represent Ivory Coast internationally, turning down interest from Ghana.

Despite being nurtured in Ghana's footballing system and receiving a call-up from Ghana head coach Otto Addo for international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March, the talented 22-year-old midfielder has opted to pledge his allegiance to the country of his parents.

Currently playing for Scottish Premiership side Rangers, Diomandé has shown immense promise as a young player, attracting the attention of national team selectors from both Ghana and Ivory Coast.

Although Diomandé reportedly contemplated representing the Black Stars, he has ultimately chosen to embark on his international career with Ivory Coast, aiming to contribute to the Elephants' campaign in the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ivory Coast, the reigning African champions, are scheduled to face Gabon and Kenya on June 7 and 11 respectively in the third and fourth rounds of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Leading Group F with six points, the Elephants are determined to solidify their position atop the table with strong performances in these crucial fixtures.