4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan is in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch at full time, ghanaguradian has gathered.

The deputy skipper of the Phobians was rushed to the hospital after sudden collapse on the field of Accra Sports Stadium where they engaged Legon Cities in their league opener.

He was first sent to National Sports Council clinic at the stadium before he was carried in an ambulance to the hospital.

The 29-year-old who lasted for the entire duration of the game was seen lying motionless immediately after the final whistle was blown and as his teammates quickly rushed to the scene.

The signalled the medics at the Accra Sports Stadium who rushed and took the former West African Football Academy SC centre-back to the hospital for an immediate treatment.