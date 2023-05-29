3 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian footballer playing for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, has made a remarkable impact in terms of dribbling during the 2022/23 season.

Despite playing 1,791 minutes, significantly fewer than some of his counterparts, Kudus has managed to complete an impressive 91 take-ons, making him the leader in this category in the Eredivisie with his closest rival Xavi Simons of PSV completing 74 take ons.

When comparing his performance to players in Europe's top five leagues, Kudus ranks third in the overall standings.

His ability to maneuver past opponents and maintain close control of the ball has placed him in prestigious company, with only Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain (100 take-ons) and Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid (108 take-ons) ahead of him.

This achievement is a testament to Kudus' exceptional skills, including his agility, speed, and technical ability.

Despite his limited playing time, he has consistently demonstrated his talent and potential, earning recognition from both fans and experts.

As a young player with great promise, Kudus continues to make a name for himself in the Eredivisie and is poised for a bright future in the world of football.

Kudus Mohammed played a total of 30 matches for Ajax as he concluded the season with 11 starts and contributed three assists to his team.