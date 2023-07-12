15 minutes ago

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus expressed his happiness upon returning to Ajax for pre-season ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

After reporting for training on Wednesday, June 12, the talented youngster shared that he had a wonderful time in Ghana, where he spent the off-season with family and friends.

Kudus outlined his goals for the upcoming season, emphasizing the team's determination to win the Dutch Eredivisie title with Ajax and improve their performance in European competitions.

"I had a great time spending my holidays in Ghana with my family. It was nice and peaceful. Now, our target is to surpass last season's performance. We aim to win the league title and strive for improvement in the Europa League," Mohammed Kudus stated, as quoted by TheEuropeanLad.

Having rejoined his Ajax teammates, Kudus participated in training today and will continue to be involved in preparations over the next few weeks leading up to the start of the new Eredivisie campaign on August 11.

With his sights set on achieving success both domestically and in European competition, Kudus brings his exceptional talent and determination to contribute to Ajax's ambitions for the upcoming season.

Fans eagerly anticipate his performances and the impact he will make as he strives for excellence on the pitch.

The midfielder has been linked with transfer moves all summer with Brighton, Chelsea, Man United all linked.