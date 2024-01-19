2 hours ago

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus showcased a stellar performance in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group B encounter against Egypt.

Despite passing a late fitness test to start in the crucial match, Kudus expressed disappointment with his teammates for conceding "silly mistakes" that allowed Egypt to secure a 2-2 draw.

Kudus, who missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde, made an impactful return, scoring two goals in the match against Egypt.

His goals came in added time in the first half and in the 71st minute.

However, the Pharaohs managed to rally back, capitalizing on defensive errors from the Ghanaian team to secure a point in the draw.

In his post-match comments, Kudus conveyed mixed feelings, emphasizing the importance of learning from the mistakes that led to Egypt's goals.

"It’s a mixed feeling because as an attacking player, you want your goals to reflect on the result but we got a point today.

I felt we deserve more because the goals they scored were from some silly mistakes from us which we need to learn from."

Despite the disappointment, he acknowledged that the team secured a point and has an opportunity to progress in the tournament.

Ghana will face Mozambique in their final group-stage match on Monday, January 22, 2024, with the aim of securing a win to advance to the next stage of the AFCON.