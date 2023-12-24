7 hours ago

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has provided insights into his execution of a right-footed strike against Manchester United on Saturday, securing his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

The attacking midfielder showcased his skill by initiating a one-two with Lucas Paqueta before confidently finishing past goalkeeper Andre Onana at the London Stadium.

After the game, Kudus expressed satisfaction with his goal, highlighting the challenge of using his weaker right foot. He commented, “That [scoring goals] is what I’m here to do. I’ve got the best seat in the stadium when I celebrate my goals too."

Explaining the goal, he stated, "Lucas gave me the ball on the edge of the box, and the defender was coming on my left side, so I had no option but to go on my right. I believed in it, trusted my intuition, and it was a good goal.”

With 10 goals in 17 starts since joining West Ham United from Ajax in the summer, Kudus has proven to be a significant asset for the team.

As part of Ghana’s provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, his goal-scoring prowess will be crucial for the Black Stars in their pursuit of success in Ivory Coast.