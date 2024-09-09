46 minutes ago

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed his frustration after being publicly criticized by Frank Kwaku Appiah, known as Appiah Stadium, at Prempeh I International Airport.

Kudus was preparing to travel with the Black Stars to Morocco for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger when the incident occurred.

While Kudus was taking photos with enthusiastic airport staff, Appiah Stadium began criticizing him, alleging that Kudus was underperforming for the national team compared to his impressive club form.

Initially, Kudus chose to ignore the remarks and continued engaging with fans.

However, as the criticisms persisted, he eventually responded, questioning whether Appiah Stadium valued the goals more than he did.

Despite attempts by airport staff and bystanders to calm the situation and ask Appiah Stadium to stop his comments, the criticism continued.

Frustrated by the ongoing remarks, Kudus eventually departed to join his teammates and coaching staff for their flight to Morocco on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

In a separate video, Appiah Stadium was seen praising Jordan Ayew and advising him to smile more on the field.

The Black Stars are set to face Niger on Monday, September 9, in their second AFCON qualifier. Ghana is looking to recover from their 1-0 defeat to Angola in their opening match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.