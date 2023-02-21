1 hour ago

LE HAVRE - (lr) Antony Matheus dos Santos of Brasil, Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Ghana at Stade Oceane on September 23, 2022 in Le Havre, France. ANP | Dutch Height | Gerrit van Keulen (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Legendary former Dutch player, Marco Van Basten says Ajax and Ghana midfielder Kudus Mohammed is a better and complete footballer than Manchester United's Brazilian winger Anthony.

The Brazilian was teammates with Kudus Mohammed as they all played at Ajax before he sealed a recorded transfer move to the English giants joining his former Ajax manager Eric Ten Haag.

"I find Mohammed Kudus a better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confusing with the things he is trying to do. Mohammed Kudus is more technical as well. This is someone you can place anywhere on the pitch, he is an all-rounder." Van Basten said

Anthony spent two seasons at the Dutch champions from 2020-2022 where he played 57 matches and scored 18 goals for Ajax.

The 22-year-old sealed a 95 million euros record transfer deal to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to justify the huge financial outlay by the Manchester club.

Meanwhile, Kudus Mohammed has been a shining light for Ajax this season scoring nine goals in the Dutch Eredivisie and 14 goals across all competitions having played as a false nine and across various positions in midfield.

Anthony has scored five goals for Manchester United in all competitions with three in the Premier League and the other two coming in domestic competitions.