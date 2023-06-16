3 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus, the talented Ajax star, has earned himself a prestigious spot among the top five dribblers in Europe's major leagues.

According to statistics from Squawka, Kudus claimed the fourth position as the best dribbler in Europe during the recently concluded 2022/23 season, showcasing his exceptional skills with an impressive tally of 91 successful take-ons.

Leading the pack is Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, who secured the top spot on the list with a remarkable 112 successful take-ons throughout the campaign.

Following closely behind is the legendary Lionel Messi in second place, displaying his trademark dribbling prowess with 102 successful take-ons.

Jeremy Doku who is Ghanaian descent from Stade Rennes claimed the third position with 96 completed take-ons, demonstrating his own formidable dribbling ability.

Kudus, the Ghanaian midfielder, impressed with his remarkable dribbling skills to secure the fourth spot among Europe's elite dribblers.

Lee Kang-In, Samuel Chukwueze, and Jude Bellingham followed closely, occupying the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively, solidifying their reputation as formidable dribblers in the game.

Jeremie Frimpong, who has Ghanaian parents and plays for Bayer Leverkusen, secured the eighth spot on the list.

Nico Williams who also has Ghanaian parents from Athletic Bilbao and Ludovic Blas completed the top 10, rounding off the impressive lineup of Europe's best dribblers.

With his exceptional performances and inclusion among the top five dribblers in Europe, Mohammed Kudus has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the game, joining the ranks of renowned players like Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr.

It remains to be seen if the Ajax star boy will still be at the club when the transfer window closes as he has been linked with a lot of clubs.

He is part of Ghana's squad that will take on Madagascar in Antanarivo on Sunday in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.