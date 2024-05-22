5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made a sensational impact in his debut Premier League season by leading the league in completed dribbles.

Kudus recorded an impressive 96 successful dribbles, securing the top spot in this category.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City, a midfielder of Ghanaian descent representing Belgium, followed closely with 82 dribbles.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze finished third with 62 successful dribbles.

This milestone bolsters Kudus' growing reputation in the Premier League.

It adds to his list of accolades, including winning West Ham's Goal of the Season Award and being named the club's Player of the Season runner-up.

One of the standout moments of Kudus' season was his stunning overhead kick in West Ham's final fixture against Manchester City.

Kudus joined West Ham last summer from Dutch giants Ajax and has been a key player, making 33 appearances and contributing 14 goals, with eight goals scored and six assists.