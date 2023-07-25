2 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus, the Ghanaian international and midfielder for Ajax, was absent from training with the team in Germany on Tuesday morning.

The absence comes amid ongoing transfer speculations linking him to a potential move to English giants Chelsea.

Kudus was excused from training due to a minor injury, and he decided to stay indoors to receive medical attention while at the camp. However, Ajax expects him to recover in time to continue with the preseason preparations with the team.

In a recent preseason friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, Kudus showcased his brilliance, scoring two goals and providing an assist, further fueling interest from several clubs.

Chelsea, in particular, has expressed keen interest in the 22-year-old midfielder and has reportedly initiated talks with Ajax regarding a potential transfer this summer.

Last season, Kudus made a significant impact, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Ajax.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of top clubs, and he has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer.

Kudus currently has two years remaining on his contract with Ajax, but he has expressed a strong desire to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer.

In April, he declined a one-year contract extension offered to him by the Dutch club, indicating his readiness for a new challenge.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes are on Mohammed Kudus, waiting to see if a move to Chelsea or another club will materialize, potentially marking the next chapter in his promising career.