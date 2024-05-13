18 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus came close but ultimately missed out on the highly coveted Player of the Season prize at West Ham.

The accolade was clinched by fellow attacker and England international Jarrod Bowen, whose exceptional tally of 30 combined goals and assists in all competitions secured him the honor.

Despite finishing as the runner-up, Kudus showcased his undeniable class and importance to the team throughout the campaign.

With seven goals and six assists in the Premier League alone, the 23-year-old proved to be a vital component in David Moyes' squad.

Furthermore, Kudus boasted an impressive overall record of 13 goals and six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Although Kudus fell short of claiming the Player of the Year Award, his brilliance did not go unnoticed.

He was honored with the Goal of the Season Award for his breathtaking solo effort against SC Freiburg in the Europa League.

The goal captured the attention of fans and pundits alike, earning him widespread acclaim and admiration.

Despite missing out on the top individual prize, Kudus' debut season with West Ham United has firmly established him as one of the rising stars of the club.