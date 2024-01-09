56 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus, the talented forward from West Ham United, has been advised by the Ghana national team's technical staff to take a break as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), revealed that Kudus, who recently arrived in Ghana, is nursing a minor injury sustained in England.

"Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON," Asante Twum confirmed during an interview with GTV.

Kudus, aged 23, suffered a knock at his club, prompting the technical team, led by coach Chris Hughton, to recommend a period of rest to ensure his full fitness.

Asante Twum clarified that Kudus will join the national team before their departure for Ivory Coast, where the AFCON tournament will take place.

Despite his ongoing recovery, Kudus will miss the Black Stars' pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023.

The Ghanaian team, four-time AFCON champions, is drawn in Group B, facing tough competition from Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group stage.

The AFCON 2023 tournament is scheduled to commence on Saturday, January 13, and will run until February 11, 2024.

Kudus remains optimistic about rejoining his teammates in time for the prestigious continental football showcase.