2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who delivered a standout performance in Ghana's recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Egypt, remains optimistic about the team's chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.

Despite the challenges faced in the opening games, Kudus believes that qualification is still within reach for Ghana.

Speaking about Ghana's qualification prospects, Kudus expressed confidence in the team's ability to secure the necessary points in the last group-stage match.

He highlighted the fighting spirit and energy demonstrated by the players in the match against Egypt, emphasizing the need to go even further in the upcoming game to secure three points.

"It is very possible, until we finish the last game in the group, it’s the same focus. You could see the fighting spirit and the energy from the guys today.

We have to do more than that in the last game because we have to get the three points at all cost, and we will see what happens after," Kudus stated.

The West Ham United player, who missed Ghana's opening game against Cape Verde, made a significant impact in his AFCON debut by scoring two goals against Egypt.

Ghana will face Mozambique in their final group-stage match on Monday, January 22, 2024, with the objective of securing a win to advance to the next stage of the tournament.