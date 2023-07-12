29 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has rejoined Ajax as he prepares for an intense pre-season training ahead of the upcoming season.

With his remarkable skills and finesse, Kudus is set to reignite his partnership with the club, injecting a renewed vigor into the squad as they strive for glory once again.

The return of Kudus has sparked waves of excitement among fans and teammates alike, as they eagerly anticipate the electrifying performances he is known for.

Despite his excellent campaign during the 2022/23 football season, Kudus' team fell short of winning the Dutch league title.

Under the guidance of new coach Maurice Steijn, Kudus will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities and contribute to Ajax's success.

Steijn takes the helm after John Heitinga's temporary contract was not extended.

Following the conclusion of the season, Kudus returned to Ghana and joined the Black Stars squad for their game against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After a brief vacation, the talented midfielder has now returned to Holland to join his Ajax teammates for pre-season preparations.

As Kudus resumes training with Ajax, fans are excited to witness his growth and impact on the team.

With his immense talent and dedication, he has the potential to make a significant contribution to Ajax's ambitions in the upcoming season.

The midfielder has been linked with transfer moves all summer with Brighton, Chelsea, Man United all linked.